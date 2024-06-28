Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair cut Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

