WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 965.83 ($12.25).
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
