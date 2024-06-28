Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Tops $10.76 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and approximately $716,862.68 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,787,372 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,775,793 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,787,372.38475 with 87,422,775,792.86241 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12189007 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,479,040.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

