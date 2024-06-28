XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Boosted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. XPO makes up about 1.6% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of XPO worth $39,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after buying an additional 503,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in XPO by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in XPO by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:XPO traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,868. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.