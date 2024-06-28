XRUN (XRUN) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. XRUN has a total market cap of $13.45 million and $225,901.73 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,738,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

"

XRUN Token Trading

