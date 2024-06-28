Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHPS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This is a positive change from Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

