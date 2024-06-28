XYO Market Cap Hits $89.24 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, XYO has traded up 12% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $89.24 million and approximately $648,339.93 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,017.67 or 0.99917116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012739 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00080220 BTC.

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00674986 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $800,638.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

