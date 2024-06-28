XYO (XYO) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $87.69 million and approximately $859,189.32 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,207.53 or 1.00003978 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00079156 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00674986 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $800,638.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

