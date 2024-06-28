Zacks Research Comments on Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.95. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HWC opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.