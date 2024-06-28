Zcash (ZEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $40.05 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $20.81 or 0.00033689 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $339.75 million and $40.05 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

