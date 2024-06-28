Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.53. 2,669,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

