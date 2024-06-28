Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. 1,867,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

