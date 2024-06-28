Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $193.96 and last traded at $191.61. 737,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,247,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.20.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average of $202.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $47,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

