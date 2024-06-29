10,000 Shares in RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in RumbleOn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RumbleOn by 10.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in RumbleOn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMBL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleOn from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of RumbleOn in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of RumbleOn in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

RumbleOn Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 2,197,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.10. RumbleOn, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $307.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.11 million. RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. On average, research analysts predict that RumbleOn, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RumbleOn

(Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.