10,200 Shares in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Public Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.58. 2,550,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $154.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

