1,300 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.57. 4,486,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,681. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $92.29 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.