13,446 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. 3,680,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

