1,400 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 292,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,642. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
