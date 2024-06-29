1,728 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,587. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average of $333.66.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

