1,896 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,896 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $148.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,772,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,235. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.