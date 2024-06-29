1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Up 0.4%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 23,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 10,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

1st Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.63.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

