21,572 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 0.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 201,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

