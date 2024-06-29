26,550 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,353. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

