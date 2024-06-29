41,000 Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Rekor Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Rekor Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,501,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,328. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.98% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.