4,217 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $18,697,000. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,155,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Integer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Integer by 426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.79. 1,248,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Insider Activity

In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.