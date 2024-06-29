7,615 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 119,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 97.9% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.57. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

