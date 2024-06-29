913 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 913 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.09. 2,228,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,311. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

