AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,447,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

