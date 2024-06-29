AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.56

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 2755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.
AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.
AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile
The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AB Conservative Buffer ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.