Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the third quarter worth $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000.
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
