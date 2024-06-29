Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 21,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,535. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXDX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

