Achain Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,382.13 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

