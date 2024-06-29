ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADCT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $261.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other ADC Therapeutics news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of ADC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,186 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

