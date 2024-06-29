Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Adient Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Adient by 201.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

