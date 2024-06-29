Adtran Networks (ETR:ADV) Shares Down 0.1%

Adtran Networks SE (ETR:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €19.76 ($21.25) and last traded at €19.78 ($21.27). 8,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.80 ($21.29).

Adtran Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.99.

Adtran Networks Company Profile

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, and pluggables and subsystems; network infrastructure assurance solutions; fiber access and aggregation solutions; and residential solutions, such as optical network terminals, mesh Wi-Fi gateways and satellites, and cloud managed Wi-Fi solutions.

