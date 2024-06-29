Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Down 3.4 %

Advanced Info Service Public stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

