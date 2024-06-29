Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in June

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.78 and its 200-day moving average is $188.19. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $201.72.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

