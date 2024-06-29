Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in June

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.78 and its 200-day moving average is $188.19. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $201.72.
