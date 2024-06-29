AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Down 76.0% in June

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the May 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Shuhei Komatsu sold 140,848 shares of AERWINS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $70,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
AERWINS Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %
AERWINS Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,542. AERWINS Technologies has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $74.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $580.95.
About AERWINS Technologies
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
