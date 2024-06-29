Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.63. 9,817,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.88.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

