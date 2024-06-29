AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $24.40.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
