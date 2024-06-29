Aion Hits 1-Day Volume of $58.33 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $58.33 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00079340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00024328 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010888 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

