Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,274. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,583.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,287 shares of company stock valued at $61,071,555. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

