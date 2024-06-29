AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.14. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 7,820 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

