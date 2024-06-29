Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Down 3.9%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 18,642,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 33,009,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Alien Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.