Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.14. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $169,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.