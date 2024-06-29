Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $256.63

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €256.63 ($275.95) and traded as high as €260.90 ($280.54). Allianz shares last traded at €259.10 ($278.60), with a volume of 902,868 shares traded.
Allianz Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €263.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €256.74.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.