Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s 5th Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises about 2.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.57% of Allison Transmission worth $40,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after buying an additional 112,775 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,913. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

