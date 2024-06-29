Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.85. 6,609,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,769. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.