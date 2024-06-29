Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $102.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

