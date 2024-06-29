Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 384.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,202,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

